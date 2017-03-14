Franziska Krug/Getty Images

Zac Efron Looks Nothing Like Himself In Harmony Korine's New Stoner Movie

First Ted Bundy now this? Zac Efron is turning into quite the chameleon. Perhaps he finally got tired of the pretty boy persona. (That workout schedule looks exhausting.) Either way, I fully support Efron's newfound appreciation for freaks and weirdos.

The first photos from Harmony Korine's The Beach Bum have arrived, featuring Efron's colorful punk character Flicker, and they're giving me major Spring Breakers vibes. It's too soon to tell if Flicker is Alien's spiritual successor, but at least Efron doesn't have cornrows and a grill in this stoner flick.

According to IndieWire, The Beach Bum follows a "rebellious stoner named Moondog (Matthew McConaughey) who lives life by his own rules." Efron's character Flicker is just one of the many eccentric faces he meets throughout his blissed-out journey. The film has been described as a stoner comedy, but given Korine's intense body of work — featuring plenty of lurid, teen debauchery — there's got to be some darkness bubbling beneath the luminous surface.

The film also stars Isla Fisher, Jimmy Buffet, and Snoop Dogg. What a cast.

A release date has yet to be set for The Beach Bum, but Neon and Vice pre-bought the U.S. distribution rights last year, so expect the stylish stoner movie to make its debut later this year.

Until then, Efron is focusing his energy on getting into the mindset of infamous serial killer Ted Bundy in Joe Berlinger's Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. On second thought, maybe Efron does need more comedies in his life.