KJ Apa Shares Touching Instagram Tribute To Luke Perry

KJ Apa will always remember the time he and late Riverdale star Luke Perry spent together.

Apa broke his silence on Perry's recent passing with a short but touching Instagram post on Thursday. Alongside a candid photo of a smiling Perry, he wrote "Rest in Love bro."

Perry played Archie's doting father Fred Andrews on Riverdale, who was always around to offer support for his son no matter what his current focus landed, whether it was making music or playing football. The two were part of some truly touching father and son discussions that made us wish we all had a dad like Fred.

This is the first time the Riverdale star has spoken on Perry's death, after the actor succumbed to a massive stroke on Monday (March 4). Since then, we've seen a steady outpouring of support from his Riverdale family, Beverly Hills 90210 castmates, and the legions of fans who loved him.

Camila Mendes (Veronica Lodge), Lili Reinhart (Betty Cooper), and Cole Sprouse (Jughead Jones) were just a few members of the Riverdale cast shaken by losing Perry, and each of them took to social media with their own words of love and tribute to the star.

Mendes shared her own tribute to Perry on Instagram on Thursday (March 7), with a heartbreaking memory of her own.

"Rest in peace, Luke. Although you’re no longer around to wrap me in the warmth of your hug, I can still remember what it felt like. Whenever I think of you, I will remember that feeling."

Reinhart took to Twitter with her disbelief that Perry was gone in a heartbreaking tweet mourning his loss.

"I’m finding it hard to grasp that he will no longer be around to give long hugs and share his wisdom and kindness with all of us," she wrote.

Riverdale shut down production for a few days to allow its cast and crew to take some time out to process their grief. The end of Wednesday's episode (March 6) featured a touching "In Memoriam" title card dedicated to Perry. Executive producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa noted that all future episodes would be dedicated to him going forward.

Despite the fact that Apa and Perry obviously weren't biological father and son, it's easy to see how special of a bond there was between the two on screen and off. Perry's passing is a crushing blow to the Riverdale family, and we hope they continue to heal together.