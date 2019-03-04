Riverdale and 90210 Cast Members Honor Luke Perry With Heartfelt Tributes

The CW

Actor Luke Perry has passed away, but it's already clear that he's left behind a legacy of love and warmth.

“We are deeply saddened to learn today about the passing of Luke Perry. A beloved member of the Riverdale, Warner Bros. and CW family, Luke was everything you would hope he would be: an incredibly caring, consummate professional with a giant heart, and a true friend to all,” read a joint statement from the show’s executive producers Roberto Aguirre-Sacase, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater, and Greg Berlanti, along with Warner Bros. Television and The CW. “A father figure and mentor to the show’s young cast, Luke was incredibly generous, and he infused the set with love and kindness. Our thoughts are with Luke’s family during this most difficult time.”

Perry died on Monday (March 4), days after suffering a massive stroke, his representative confirmed in a statement. As the sad news spread, the CW reportedly halted production on Riverdale — where he most recently portrayed Fred Andrews, father of protagonist Archie (KJ Apa) — to allow the cast and crew time to mourn their colleague and friend.

“Love you bud,” Cole Sprouse wrote simply, while Lili Reinhart added on her Instagram Story, “I can barely find the words. I am devastated. We all are.”

Instagram/@lilireinhart

Decades before his beloved role on Riverdale, Perry made a name for himself as a teen heartthrob on Beverly Hills, 90210 playing the brooding Dylan McKay — and his former co-stars are feeling the loss just as deeply as his recent ones.

90210 cast member Ian Ziering took to Instagram with a touching photo of him and Perry, writing, "Dearest Luke, I will forever bask in the loving memories we've shared over the last 30 years. May your journey forward be enriched by the magnificent souls who have passed before you, just like you have done here for those you leave behind. God please give him a seat close to you, he deserves it."

Meanwhile, 90210's Jennie Garth released a statement to People, saying, "My heart is broken. He meant so much to so many. Such a very special person. I share my deep sadness with his family and all who loved him. Such a terrible loss."

Fox — the studio that had recently announced an upcoming 90210 revival — also sent kind words to those mourning the actor. "Luke will always be part of the Fox family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this extremely difficult time. He will be deeply missed."

With the rest of social media alight with messages of love and support for Perry and his family in this difficult time, it's easy to see that he was a man loved by all, and someone the industry — and its fans — won't soon forget.

Read more touching tributes to the actor from his Riverdale and 90210 colleagues below.