Getty Images

Demi Lovato Knocks Out Her Trainer's Tooth And Is 'Sorry, Not Sorry'

Mama Demi said knock you out!

At least, that's what the pop star apparently said to her trainer Jay Glazer's front tooth. During a particularly intense recent training session, Lovato accidentally knocked out his tooth (with a mouthpiece in and all) with a powerful punch.

"Holy shit I literally knocked @jayglazer’s tooth out during training this morning - while he was wearing a mouth piece!!!! Hahahahaha sorry (not sorry) Jay!!! 😂😝👊🏼 #unbreakableperformance," Lovato captioned the Instagram post that documented the aftermath of a truly formidable training session.

"Ring the bell, ring the bell! Demi knocked my tooth out!" Glazer says in the clip, playfully nudging the bell mounted on the wall in the gym.

"I'm sorry!" Lovato apologizes through fits of laughter.

"She's not sorry!" jokes Glazer, as he walks away laughing. "With a mouthpiece!" Wish we could have seen the slug that resulted in the lost tooth, to be honest.

Lovato's giggle-worthy Instagram clip finds the singer looking happy, healthy, and full of life, which is great news considering the struggles she's been dealing with over the past few months. Recently, a source shared with ET that Lovato was "still sober" and committed to remaining that way. Eight months after she was hospitalized for a reported overdose, Lovato appears to be living her best life, or at the very least working toward it.

After the incident, Lovato entered a rehab facility to "work on her sobriety" and get the help she needed, according to her mother back in September. The "Confident" singer has since been spotted out and about grabbing fancy sushi following a three-month stay in rehab, and has apparently been doing just fine on her own. We can definitely tell she's rocking a positive demeanor in the infamous "knockout" clip, but are also slightly terrified she might kick our asses.

Either way, you know we're rooting for our girl. You go, Demi!