Watch A Hungover Lizzo Beautifully Belt Miley's 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart'

No one is crushing this day quite like Lizzo. The "Juice" singer attended the star-studded BRIT Awards for the first time yesterday (February 20), and apparently the after parties were lit, because she showed up to her early-morning BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge appearance "hungover" and in need of "support."

Gnarly hangover aside, Lizzo powered through her Live Lounge debut with a surprising treat for fans: her unique spin on Miley Cyrus and Mark Ronson's "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." The original is a bass-driven country-disco banger, but in Lizzo's hands, it was transformed into a vulnerable, devastating, and gospel-tinged power ballad. She and her band slowed the arrangement down a bit and cranked up the emotion, with Lizzo slightly tweaking the lyrics to belt, "Nothing breaks like my heart."

Discussing her song choice, Lizzo called Cyrus her "fave" and revealed to host Clara Amfo why she's always felt connected to the Younger Now singer. "I came out with Lizzobangers back in 2013, she came out with Miley Bangerz — we, like, both had that at the same moment," she said. "I was twerking onstage, she was twerking onstage. I just feel like we're like, soul sisters, you know?"

Aside from covering her soul sister in the Live Lounge, Lizzo also performed her own single "Juice." The empowering, retro-funk banger is the lead single off her upcoming album Cuz I Love You, which arrives in April. Hopefully she'll have cured that hangover by then.