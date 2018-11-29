Miley Cyrus Takes The Cops On An Epic Chase In 'Nothing Breaks Like A Heart' Video

YouTube

To say that there's a lot happening in Miley Cyrus's new video would be a gross understatement. But while she's no stranger to making our jaws drop with her always-creative, often-provocative visuals — remember "Wrecking Ball"? — her new one with Mark Ronson might be her best yet.

On Thursday (November 29), the duo dropped the country-disco collab "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart," which was announced on social media earlier this week with a flutter of broken heart emojis. In the retro vid, Miley leads the cops on a high-speed chase, while a local newscast documents "Miley's Wild Ride." The scenes are indeed provocative — there are priests ogling strippers, nuns wielding pro-Miley signs, football players kneeling, and fans lining the street in solidarity while she poses in front of a wrecked car looking like a cross between a deranged '80s prom queen and Jesus.

But here's the kicker: Miley isn't actually trying to be the center of attention at all. It's like she's daring us to make a big deal out of flashing her bare butt — which, yes, we do see in this video — instead of considering everything going on around her, like the disturbing scene of little girls shooting guns. Unnecessary hatred — like the flack she received after her racy 2013 VMA performance — often outweighs genuine care for more crucial societal issues, and that's something Miley just won't stand for.

"Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" appears on Ronson's forthcoming, as-yet-untitled album, which he described earlier this week as being full of "sad bangers." He and Miley are set to perform the tune on the December 15 episode of Saturday Night Live.