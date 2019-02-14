Miley Cyrus Marks Valentine's Day With A Series Of Sweet New Wedding Photos

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

It looks like Miley Cyrus is still basking in that lawfully wedded bliss (as she should be!). The newly minted Mrs. Hemsworth celebrated Valentine’s Day by posting some photos from her intimate late-December wedding to longtime love Liam Hemsworth.

Miley used three black-and-white snaps of herself and Liam to spell out a sweet note to her husband. “My Valentine every single day,” she captioned the first shot of them leaning into each other and glowing with happiness.

She continued with a photo of them wrapped in an embrace, writing, “Thank you for always bending down to hug me ... I promise I will always meet you in the middle on my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!” (Liam is approximately 10 inches taller than Miley.) And she finished it off with a simple “L❤️VE YOU Valentine” beside a photo of the smiling couple and their wedding cake.

To top it off, she posted three solo shots of herself looking radiant in her wedding dress.

Miley and Liam tied the knot in their Franklin, Tennessee, home after dating on and off for a decade. “It was very intimate. It was pretty much just immediate family, a couple other close friends,” the actor said while promoting his new rom-com, Isn't It Romantic, on Good Morning America. “It was a really special day.”

These exceptionally sweet shots came just one day after the "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" singer tagged her husband in a raunchy Valentine's Day meme featuring a Bangerz-era Miley on stage with her legs spread open.

It seems like Miley is approaching her first Valentine's Day as a wife from a variety of different angles.