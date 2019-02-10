2019 Grammy Winners: Here's The List

Getty Images

The 2019 Grammys are anyone's game, which is incredibly frustrating for people who like to place bets on things like this. But for the rest of the world, the unpredictability of this year's ceremony — and the diversity among the nominees — should be exciting. (Unless, of course, folk-rock singer Brandi Carlile, the most-nominated woman tonight, sweeps everything.)

Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is among those artists nominated for the most Grammys with eight noms, thanks to the success of Black Panther: The Album. Drake isn't far behind with seven nominations of his own, including one for Album of Year. But if there's one thing to be certain of, it's that women rule this year's Grammys — at least among the nominations. Hip-hop darling Cardi B scored five nominations, and she'll be hitting the stage as a performer, but will the Grammys be Cardi's coronation ceremony? H.E.R., Lady Gaga, and Maren Morris also scored five nods apiece.

The 2019 Grammys will also be a huge night for Gaga, who's nominated for Song of the Year alongside her A Star Is Born screen partner Bradley Cooper for "Shallow" — a song that's already won tonight at the 2019 BAFTAs.

Will "Shallow" rack up even more wins? Will Cardi B's Cinderella story end with Grammy gold? Let's see! Here are the winners in all of the key categories.

Album of the Year

H.E.R. - H.E.R.

Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You

Drake - Scorpion

Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys

Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy

Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer

Record of the Year

Cardi B - "I Like It"

Brandi Carlile - "The Joke"

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

Drake - "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"

Post Malone & 21 Savage - "Rockstar"

Zedd & Maren Morris - "The Middle"

Song of the Year

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"

Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"

Drake - "God's Plan"

Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"

Brandy Carlile - "The Joke"

Zedd & Maren Morris - "The Middle"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beck - "Colors"

Camila Cabello - "Havana (Live)"

Ariana Grande - "God Is A Woman"

Lady Gaga - "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"

Post Malone - "Better Now"

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato - "Fall In Line"

Backstreet Boys - "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"

Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - "'S Wonderful"

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"

Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B - "Girls Like You"

Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton - "Say Something"

Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle

Best Pop Vocal Album

WINNER: Ariana Grande - Sweetener

Camila Cabello - Camila

Kelly Clarkson - Meaning Of Life

Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes

P!nk - Beautiful Trauma

Taylor Swift - Reputation

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B - "Be Careful"

Drake - "Nice For What"

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake - "King's Dead"

Anderson .Paak - "Bubblin"

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"

Best Rap/Sung Performance

Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink - "Like I Do"

6lack Featuring J. Cole - "Pretty Little Fears"

Childish Gambino - "This Is America"

Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All The Stars"

Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage - "Rockstar"

Best Rap Song

Drake - "God's Plan"

Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake - "King's Dead"

Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas - "Lucky You"

Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"

Jay Rock - "Win"

Best Rap Album

Cardi B - Invasion Of Privacy

Mac Miller - Swimming

Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap

Pusha T - Daytona

Travis Scott - Astroworld

Best Rock Album

Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog

Fall Out Boy - M A N I A

Ghost - Prequelle

Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires

Weezer - Pacific Daydream

Best Alternative Music Album

WINNER: Beck - Colors

Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

Björk - Utopia

David Byrne - American Utopia

St. Vincent - Masseduction

Best R&B Album

Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes

Leon Bridges - Good Thing

Lalah Hathaway - Honestly

H.E.R. - H.E.R

PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)

Best R&B Performance

Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"

The Carters - "Summer"

Lalah Hathaway - "Y O Y"

H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar - "Best Part"

PJ Morton - "First Began"

Best R&B Song

Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"

Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi - "Come Through And Chill"

Childish Gambino - "Feels Like Summer"

H.E.R. - "Focus"

Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"

Best Country Album

Kelsea Ballerini - Unapologetically

Brothers Osborne - Port Saint Joe

Ashley McBryde - Girl Going Nowhere

Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour

Chris Stapleton - Volume 2