2019 Grammy Winners: Here's The List

The 2019 Grammys are anyone's game, which is incredibly frustrating for people who like to place bets on things like this. But for the rest of the world, the unpredictability of this year's ceremony — and the diversity among the nominees — should be exciting. (Unless, of course, folk-rock singer Brandi Carlile, the most-nominated woman tonight, sweeps everything.)
Meanwhile, Kendrick Lamar is among those artists nominated for the most Grammys with eight noms, thanks to the success of Black Panther: The Album. Drake isn't far behind with seven nominations of his own, including one for Album of Year. But if there's one thing to be certain of, it's that women rule this year's Grammys — at least among the nominations. Hip-hop darling Cardi B scored five nominations, and she'll be hitting the stage as a performer, but will the Grammys be Cardi's coronation ceremony? H.E.R., Lady Gaga, and Maren Morris also scored five nods apiece.
The 2019 Grammys will also be a huge night for Gaga, who's nominated for Song of the Year alongside her A Star Is Born screen partner Bradley Cooper for "Shallow" — a song that's already won tonight at the 2019 BAFTAs.
Will "Shallow" rack up even more wins? Will Cardi B's Cinderella story end with Grammy gold? Let's see! Here are the winners in all of the key categories.
Album of the Year
H.E.R. - H.E.R.
Brandie Carlile - By the Way, I Forgive You
Drake - Scorpion
Various Artists - Black Panther: The Album
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Post Malone - Beerbongs & Bentleys
Cardi B - Invasion of Privacy
Janelle Monáe - Dirty Computer
Record of the Year
Cardi B - "I Like It"
Brandi Carlile - "The Joke"
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
Drake - "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"
Post Malone & 21 Savage - "Rockstar"
Zedd & Maren Morris - "The Middle"
Song of the Year
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All the Stars"
Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"
Drake - "God's Plan"
Shawn Mendes - "In My Blood"
Brandy Carlile - "The Joke"
Zedd & Maren Morris - "The Middle"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Best New Artist
Chloe x Halle
Luke Combs
Greta Van Fleet
H.E.R.
Dua Lipa
Margo Price
Bebe Rexha
Jorja Smith
Best Pop Solo Performance
Beck - "Colors"
Camila Cabello - "Havana (Live)"
Ariana Grande - "God Is A Woman"
Lady Gaga - "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)"
Post Malone - "Better Now"
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato - "Fall In Line"
Backstreet Boys - "Don't Go Breaking My Heart"
Tony Bennett & Diana Krall - "'S Wonderful"
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper - "Shallow"
Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B - "Girls Like You"
Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton - "Say Something"
Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey - The Middle
Best Pop Vocal Album
WINNER: Ariana Grande - Sweetener
Camila Cabello - Camila
Kelly Clarkson - Meaning Of Life
Shawn Mendes - Shawn Mendes
P!nk - Beautiful Trauma
Taylor Swift - Reputation
Best Rap Performance
Cardi B - "Be Careful"
Drake - "Nice For What"
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake - "King's Dead"
Anderson .Paak - "Bubblin"
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"
Best Rap/Sung Performance
Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink - "Like I Do"
6lack Featuring J. Cole - "Pretty Little Fears"
Childish Gambino - "This Is America"
Kendrick Lamar & SZA - "All The Stars"
Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage - "Rockstar"
Best Rap Song
Drake - "God's Plan"
Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake - "King's Dead"
Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas - "Lucky You"
Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee - "Sicko Mode"
Jay Rock - "Win"
Best Rap Album
Cardi B - Invasion Of Privacy
Mac Miller - Swimming
Nipsey Hussle - Victory Lap
Pusha T - Daytona
Travis Scott - Astroworld
Best Rock Album
Alice In Chains - Rainier Fog
Fall Out Boy - M A N I A
Ghost - Prequelle
Greta Van Fleet - From The Fires
Weezer - Pacific Daydream
Best Alternative Music Album
WINNER: Beck - Colors
Arctic Monkeys - Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
Björk - Utopia
David Byrne - American Utopia
St. Vincent - Masseduction
Best R&B Album
Toni Braxton - Sex & Cigarettes
Leon Bridges - Good Thing
Lalah Hathaway - Honestly
H.E.R. - H.E.R
PJ Morton - Gumbo Unplugged (Live)
Best R&B Performance
Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"
The Carters - "Summer"
Lalah Hathaway - "Y O Y"
H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar - "Best Part"
PJ Morton - "First Began"
Best R&B Song
Ella Mai - "Boo'd Up"
Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi - "Come Through And Chill"
Childish Gambino - "Feels Like Summer"
H.E.R. - "Focus"
Toni Braxton - "Long As I Live"
Best Country Album
Kelsea Ballerini - Unapologetically
Brothers Osborne - Port Saint Joe
Ashley McBryde - Girl Going Nowhere
Kacey Musgraves - Golden Hour
Chris Stapleton - Volume 2