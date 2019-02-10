BTS Snatch Hearts And Best-Dressed Lists At The 2019 Grammys

Getty Images

Is there anything BTS can't do? It's one thing for the septet to be wildly talented overachievers with two No. 1 albums and a sold-out world tour under their Dior belts, but showing up to the 2019 Grammys looking like a confident group of world-class supermodels is just uncalled for.

The South Korean superstars — RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — made their Grammy red carpet debut on Sunday night (February 10), and, well, the photos are works of art. Does The Metropolitan Museum of Art have room in their fine art exhibit for a few more pieces? Because we think they should clear some space for these:

In addition to presenting at this year's show — a historic first for a Korean pop group — BTS' album, Love Yourself: Tear, was also nominated for Best Recording Package. St. Vincent's Masseduction may have taken home the Grammy, but BTS' nomination is a celebration of the group's artistic vision and the beautiful album art work from Korean branding company HuskyFox.

BTS and their creative team being acknowledged by the Recording Academy for their visuals should come as no surprise to their dedicated fans; the group's meticulously plotted artistic narratives and imagery are often intertwined with the deeper meanings in their music. When it comes to BTS, the two go hand in hand.

But the Grammys are just the latest accomplishment for the Korean boy band this year. 2019 may have just started, but BTS have already beaten worldwide box office records with their concert film, BTS World Tour: Love Yourself in Seoul, racked up a bunch of major wins at various award shows in their native Korea, and made their anticipated return to V Live's streaming platform with their weekly variety series, Run BTS! Not to mention, vocalist V (real name: Taehyung) released his self-composed song "Scenery," a sweet, soft ballad that shows off his impressive range and lyrical sentimentality.

And they managed to do all of that in just the span of a few short weeks, while touring. (We told you these guys were overachievers!) So there's no telling what else BTS have planned for 2019. Though, if rapper — and sage — SUGA's predictions are to be believed, then prepare for more meaningful music, more stadium-sized performances, and a year that promises to be even bigger than the last. And hey, maybe next year they'll be invited to actually perform on the Grammys stage.

With all that in mind, it makes a lot of sense that a group who are so inspired by striking visual imagery would show up to the biggest night in music ready to snatch hearts and best-dressed lists.