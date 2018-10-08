The 10 Most Beautiful Moments Of BTS’ Love Yourself Tour

Big Hit Entertainment

The concept of Post-Concert Depression has often been used to describe the emotional comedown of seeing a live show, as the euphoria wears off and reality of normal, everyday life sets in. But for the 40,000 fans who witnessed BTS’ historic concert at Citi Field on Saturday night (October 6), a different emotion comes to mind: hope.

BTS ended the North American leg of their Love Yourself tour at the packed Queens stadium, a momentous first for a Korean act. And it was truly a night of celebration and reflection for the chart-topping group and their diverse fans (called ARMY). "This is only the beginning of our most beautiful moment in life," leader and rapper RM reminded the extremely amped crowd after kicking things off with the anthemic "Idol," the group’s most recent, and most rambunctious, single.

Since making their debut in 2013, the seven members of BTS — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — have continued to defy the odds, shattering YouTube records, debuting atop the Billboard 200 twice, and revolutionizing the globalization of Korean music.

Seeing them live in concert, it's easy to see why.

With their Love Yourself tour, BTS have created an experience so captivating, so inclusive, and so visually stunning that it’s cemented the boy band as one of the most vital acts in pop music today. The two-and-a-half-hour set featured highlights from the group’s Love Yourself era — and one fire medley (no pun intended) — weaving together an intimate narrative of love and acceptance through a mix of musical genres, crisp choreographies, colorful visuals, and undeniable charm.

Blame it on the chorus of voices singing "you've shown me I have reasons I should love myself" while hues of pinks and purples lit up the stadium, their echoes filling the air like a warm embrace. Or the way BTS themselves basked in the enormity of the moment, delivering fan-service and finger hearts with complete sincerity. (Jimin was even moved to tears.) But it was impossible to leave Citi Field and not feel energized by it all.

BTS ask their fans to look inward, to take their universal message and reflect on their own state of being — to know that just because you don't love yourself today doesn't mean you can't love yourself tomorrow. In doing so, they acknowledge that a beautiful moment in life isn't just one moment, but rather a series of moments. So let's take a look at some of the most beautiful moments of the Love Yourself tour: