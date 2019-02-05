These Celebs Can't Get Enough Of Netflix's Sex Education

Getty Images/Netflix

What do you get when you cross awkward high school students, sex, and enterprising young people looking to solve their classmates' problems?

You get Netflix's Sex Education, a breakout success that's been capturing the hearts and minds of just about everyone who's had a chance to watch it. The tale of a "socially awkward high school virgin who lives with his sex therapist mother" has to be seen to be believed, especially the dynamic duo that is Otis Milburn and Maeve Wiley. Together, the two students set up a therapeutic sex therapy clinic to help other students learn to deal with sexual dysfunction in their lives.

If it sounds dry or boring, you've got it all wrong — it's actually a hilarious and raw look into the lives of young adults and their struggles with their sexual identity. It's like crossing your favorite sitcom with the deliciously raunchy Big Mouth, another Netflix original. Plus, it's got Gillian Anderson (yes, Scully from The X-Files), too!

That's why it's no surprise that some of your favorite celebs have been hitting social media singing the show's praises. Can you guess who's been big on Sex Education? We've got some of them below.

KJ Apa The Riverdale star is a noted Sex Education fan, opting to binge on the series on Super Bowl Sunday rather than keep his eyes on the big game. Apa posted a quick snap to his Instagram Story showing off his TV screen with Sex Education's Emma Mackey as Maeve Wiley prominently displayed. "@sexeducation over Super Bowl," he wrote. Not difficult to see where his priorities lie. Then, Apa took to Twitter to share his thoughts on one of the show's plot developments. Yep, he's into it, alright. Hailee Steinfeld Actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld took to Twitter to profess her love for the series at the beginning of February, fresh from a lengthy binge, having just completed the show for, presumably, the first time. "Can't wait for season 2," she gushed, tagging Asa Butterfield, who portrays Otis. The Bumblebee star sure isn't shy about showing love for the show. Sophie Turner Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner (and soon-to-be sister-in-law to Nick Jonas) appreciates great comedic timing and relatable story lines when she sees them. Turner posted a quick snap of herself posing by a poster of Otis, tagging the actor in a show of appreciation for Sex Education — and her fellow Brit, Butterfield.

When even celebs can't get enough of a show, you know there's got be some magic going on, right? If you haven't already binged your way through the series for a laugh-filled weekend, we recommend doing so.

You'll want to keep up, especially since it's already been renewed for a second season. Eight new episodes are on the way, and while there's no release date for them just yet, there is an announcement to tide us over until we can return to Moordale Secondary for another semester.

In the meantime, better figure out which Sex Education couples you're shipping.