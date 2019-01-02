Netflix's Sex Education Spins Awkward Sex Conversations Into A Booming Business

Sam Taylor/Netflix

Going back to school after the holiday break can be hard, but maybe it would be easier if going back to school meant getting paid to give your peers sex advice. Allow yourself to dive into that fantasy with Netflix's upcoming show, Sex Education.

The coming-of-age series stars Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, an inexperienced high schooler/reluctant teen sexpert thanks to his inquisitive, oversharing sex therapist mother, Jean (played by Gillian Anderson), who casually says cringeworthy things like, "I've noticed you're pretending to masturbate, and I was wondering if you wanted to talk about it."

When his best friend Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and bad-girl Maeve (Emma Mackey) recognize the social status and money Otis's unique specialty can bring them, they team up to open an underground sex therapy clinic and begin advising their fellow classmates — which, of course, leads Otis to revelations of his own. Check out the trailer below.

Through Otis's sessions, the eight-episode dramedy tackles conversations about sex, identity, love, and other trials and tribulations that come with growing up. Sex Education hits Netflix on January 11.