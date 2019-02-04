Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share Intimate Vacation Photos

The couple is cozied up wherever they go

It may be cold outside, but wherever Nick Jonas and wife Priyanka Chopra find themselves, it's positively sizzling.

Fresh from their gorgeous beach honeymoon, the newlyweds have jetted off on another awesome-looking vacation.

The pair have been spotting posting snaps from their getaway to Instagram, where both Jonas and Chopra have spent time documenting what looks like an absolutely adorable time. You can practically feel the love radiating from the cozy picture, which Chopra captioned " "Home 😍" so we at home could fawn all over. And it's working.

Chopra shared some fun snaps of her rolling about in the snow with both her mother and future sister-in-law Sophie Turner of Game of Thrones and Dark Phoenix fame. In case you've not been keeping up with the Jonases, Turner is currently engaged to Joe Jonas, older brother to Nick Jonas, and your childhood crush (or at least one of them).

Of course, Super Bowl LIII was this past weekend, which you know the gang definitely stopped and made some time for. Just imagine being a part of this Super Bowl hang.

You gotta love the awesome monument to football's biggest day right out there in the snow, complete with paint decorations. Glee's Chord Overstreet even joined in the festivities, tossing beers at Nick Jonas while the rest of the clan looked on.

The whole crew took time out from their relaxing vacation to take part in more Super Bowl festivities, though it looks like Overstreet swapped in naptime instead. Same, to be honest.

Chopra and Jonas have been traveling quite a bit since tying the knot, first with their wedding in India this past December, then to the Caribbean after that, and recently a holiday trip to the Swiss Alps with the rest of the Jonas family.

The couple certainly does appear to enjoy the snow. And why wouldn't they? They've got that warm glow only people in love get, and they're turning up the heat just about every time they hit the scene.

Keep the snaps coming, Mr. and Mrs. Jonas!