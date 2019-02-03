The Avengers (Or What's Left Of Them) Prepare For Battle In New Endgame Promo

Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios dropped 30 seconds of all-new footage from Avengers: Endgame on Sunday night (February 3) during the 2019 Super Bowl, and it's every bit as dramatic — and frustratingly vague — as you'd expect.

The promo gives us a glimpse into the incredibly bleak world of Endgame following the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War, in which Thanos wiped out half of "all living creatures" throughout the universe with the snap of his fingers. It looks like those who survived are trying to pick up the pieces. There's a shot of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) attending some sort of group therapy for survivors; a sign on the wall reads, "Where do we go, now that they're gone?"

But Cap and his Avengers aren't giving up without a fight. "Some people move on, but not us," Captain America says, while images of the Avengers — or what's left of them, minus a curiously absent Tony Stark — preparing to face the uncertain battle ahead flash on-screen. "Not us."

It's no surprise that Cap — shield at the ready — is leading the charge, joined by Black Widow (seen practicing her shooting range), War Machine, Ant-Man, Rocket Raccoon, Thor, Bruce Banner, and Hawkeye (who's looking a little worse for wear these days). Not among the team on the ground? Iron Man. Rather, he's seen with Nebula in what we'd presume to be space, which makes sense considering that the first look at Avengers: Endgame found Tony Stark adrift in the cosmos and running out of oxygen. As for how he ends up with Nebula, well, we'll have to wait and see.

Overall, it's a very intense mood. But let's not forget that these trailers and TV spots aren't indicative of the film as a whole. Last month, Kevin Feige told MTV News that the Disney marketing team has a real knack for "being able to generate excitement without giving away any of the many, many, many secrets" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One thing we do know for sure is that Avengers: Endgame is the culmination of 10 years of storytelling and marks the last chapter in the Avengers saga as we know it. So maybe that intensity is warranted.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters April 26, 2019.