Marvel Hints At Its 'Endgame' In First Avengers 4 Trailer

Marvel Studios

Everyone is alone and adrift and in their feels

Just in case you needed a good cry this morning, Marvel Studios (finally) dropped the first trailer for Avengers 4, now officially called Avengers: Endgame.

[Pause for dramatic effect.]

The Avengers — or rather, what's left of them — are reeling in the emotional aftermath of "the snap," a.k.a the moment Thanos wiped out half of "all living creatures" throughout the universe in Avengers: Infinity War. Cap and Natasha are holding things down at Avengers HQ, presumably trying to figure out a way to reverse what Thanos did with the rag-tag team they have left. And you know Steve Rogers means business because he shaved his breakup beard.

Meanwhile, Tony Stark is curiously adrift in space without food, water, and soon, oxygen. So he's spending what little time he has left in his soft hours, sending emo messages to Pepper. "Don't feel bad about this," he says. "Part of the journey is the end."

The trailer also gives patient fans a long-awaited glimpse of Hawkeye, who's looking worse for wear these days. Has he gone rogue following the traumatic disappearance of his family? If there's anyone who can break him out of his broody vigilante tendencies, it's Black Widow.

It also looks like Scott Lang found his way out of the Quantum Realm just fine, as the promo teases Ant-Man's return to the Avengers fold. Imagine Captain America being so desperate that suddenly Scott Lang becomes humanity's great hope? Avengers: Endgame is going to be a wild time.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters April 26, 2019.