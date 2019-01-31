The rapper is in the 'Wild 'N Out' hot seat in this sneak peek

Soulja Boy May Plead The Fifth About Two Of His Most Infamous Beefs

Wild 'N Out is about to crank that up Soulja Boy's past with Bow Wow -- and the show's own DC Young Fly.

In a sneak peek of WNO's upcoming brand-new episodes, premiering tomorrow, the rapper is in the Plead The Fifth hot seat with HitMan Holla, who asks a tricky question about his past beefs with the two previously mentioned men.

"Whose ass would you have beat worse -- Bow Wow or DC Young Fly?" the Red Squad member poses.

So does Soulja Boy answer? And what is DC's reaction to the query? Watch the clip to find out, then catch new episodes of Wild 'N Out on Friday beginning at 8/7c!