Justin Bieber Is Releasing A Greatest Hits Album — But Will There Be New Music?

Getty Images

Wanna feel old? Justin Bieber's career turns 10 this year. Yes, ten. Belieb it or not.

Back in 2009, the then-teenage YouTuber caught Scooter Braun's attention and released his first EP, My World, which boasted fan-favorite bops like "One Time" and "One Less Lonely Girl." The rest, of course, is history: four studio albums, four world tours, and three No. 1 hits later, JB is unquestionable pop royalty.

To celebrate that defining (though plenty topsy-turvy) decade, the newly married singer is compiling all of his best songs into a greatest hits collection called, appropriately, The Best. Bieber hasn't commented on the release yet, but Universal Music Japan confirmed the news on Instagram, unveiling the album's black-and-white cover and revealing its release date: February 27, just a few days before the pop star's 25th birthday.

Instagram

With four albums under his belt, Bieber certainly has no shortage of material to fill out the album's tracklist. But it'll be interesting to see if he uses the compilation as a chance to drop new music. The "Sorry" hitmaker has remained mum about his recent time in the studio, but on Instagram last year, he did hint that something's in the pipeline. Alongside a video of a young fan who was worried he'd quit music indefinitely, JB wrote, "Don't believe everything you read sweet little girl. You will hear something from me sooner than you think."

That promise — coupled with Braun's since-deleted tweet about #JB5 arriving in 2019 — could mean we'll hear fresh material soon. Either way, get excited to celebrate The Best of the Biebs next month!