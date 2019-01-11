Surprise! CupcakKe's New Song 'Squidward Nose' Is Actually About Sex

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

"His dick smaller than my toes," CupcakKe reveals on the hook of her new song. "I'd rather ride Squidward nose." It's called, naturally, "Squidward Nose," named after the plump, dangling appendage that hangs in the middle of the beloved SpongeBob Squarepants character's face. And it is, I'm very pleased to inform you, a banger.

Eschewing the more skeletal production of modern hip-pop, "Squidward Nose" is brassy and bold, largely bypassing clever innuendo for real talk: "All about the head like I'm in beauty school / I said roses are red, might turn your balls blue." That's just the tip of the iceberg of CupcakKe's lyrical prowess, but I won't spoil the fun. Just listen.

Earlier this week, CupcakKe was admitted to the hospital after an alarming tweet where she referenced suicide. A day later, though, she posted that she was doing OK: "I went to the hospital & im finally getting the help that I need to get through , be happy , & deliver great music . thanks for all the prayers but please don’t worry bout me."

The next day, she posted that "Cleaning has been so therapeutic for me lately" with a trio of photos at Walmart.

"Squidward Nose" is the first bit of new music we've heard from CupcakKe since last year's Eden album. She'll be hitting the road for some U.K. and Ireland tour dates in a few months. Check those out here, and listen to the great new song above.