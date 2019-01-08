CupcakKe Is Reportedly Safe In The Hospital After Alarming Tweets

David Livingston/Getty Images

Thousands have sent their support for the 21-year-old rapper

Chicago rapper CupcakKe has been confirmed safe by police after sending out a pair of distressing social media posts on Monday night (January 7).

A friend of the MC, born Elizabeth Eden Harris, tweeted that she was taken to the hospital after sending out messages declaring she intended to commit suicide. "Police not able to give me anymore details other than Elizabeth is OKAY and at the hospital," her friend, the comedian Elijah Daniel, tweeted.

Chicago police told BBC's Radio 1 Newsbeat that the rapper had been taken to the hospital for "mental evaluation" rather than for injuries, as XXL reports.

As Pitchfork points out, CupcakKe has previous shared her struggles with depression on social media. "I try to be as positive as possible but I just want to say I'm at a very low & depressed point in my life," she tweeted over the summer.

Thousands of fans have flooded CupcakKe's social accounts with overwhelming love and support, including her past collaborator Charli XCX. "Whenever you walk into a room or onto a stage you exude so much LOVE and the energy in the room turns electric," she wrote. "You are powerful. People believe in you."

If you or someone you know is struggling with their emotional health, head to halfofus.com for ways to get help.