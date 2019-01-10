Troye Sivan Has A Literally Heart-Wrenching Crush In New 'Lucky Strike' Video

YouTube

Troye Sivan's "Lucky Strike" video is here, and in the immortal words of Katy Perry, it'll make you feel like you're "living a teenage dream." Much like Perry did in that anthem's 2010 visual, Sivan heads to the coast for a dance-filled romp on the beach. His day on the sand, however, turns into a slightly gory, still sweet, and definitely surreal scene.

The vintage-looking vid opens on a back-to-blonde Sivan lusting after a jacked, tattooed bartender. He eventually musters up the courage to order "just... whatever," and his crush seductively stirs up a cocktail, squeezing Sivan's literal beating heart into the cherry-colored concoction. Director Emma Westenberg — who helmed Janelle Monáe's Grammy-nominated "Pynk" video last year — definitely has a gift for striking, unexpected scenes, and this one is yet another stroke of candy-coated genius.

Turns out, Sivan and Westenberg have a lot more "Lucky Strike" content coming our way — they collaborated with Dropbox for two short films that will document the making of the vid. The first will be available on Monday (January 14) at noon ET, while the second will post on Wednesday (January 16) at the same time.

"Lucky Strike" continues the Bloom era's streak of stellar visuals — Sivan had a warehouse party for one in "My My My!", turned in an avant grade performance for the title track, and then linked up with Ariana Grande for "Dance to This." The album dropped back in August, but as the "Lucky Strike" vid proves, there's still plenty of life in it.