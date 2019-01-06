Troye Sivan Goes Back To Brunette On The Golden Globes Red Carpet

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

New year, new hair — well, new old hair — for Troye Sivan.

After a 2018 that began with a musical comeback and an accompanying bleached-bright moptop and ended with an appearance in teen gay-conversion therapy drama Boy Erased, Sivan is kicking off 2019 by returning to his roots, literally. He debuted a new brown hair color on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday night (January 6).

Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

Technically, Sivan's official brunette reintroduction was earlier this week at several events around Los Angeles, but this is his first time showing it off in a tuxedo. And a blue one! That gives it some extra weight.

Speaking of the Globes, Sivan has been nominated for his work on Boy Erased, but not his work in front of the camera — his original song "Revelation," which he co-wrote with Leland and Sigur Rós's Jónsi, is up for Best Original Song. It's got some fierce competition in the category, naturally, from Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "All the Stars" (from Black Panther), Dolly Parton's "Girl in the Movies" (from Dumplin'), Annie Lennox's "Requiem for a Private War" (from A Private War), and Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's massive "Shallow" (from A Star Is Born).

Watch Sivan talk about his work in Boy Erased (with his now-retired blond hair) in the MTV News interview below.