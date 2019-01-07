Bohemian Rhapsody And Rami Malek Are 'The Champions' Of The Golden Globes

Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Don't stop them now — because Bohemian Rhapsody just took home the two final awards of the night at the 2019 Golden Globes!

First, Rami Malek snagged the Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for portraying Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in the biopic. Then, moments later, the film itself snagged an award of its own: Best Motion Picture, Drama. The movie was only nominated in those two categories, so technically, the film swept all of its categories. Wow!

Getting things started, Malek — who beat out Bradley Cooper, Willem Dafoe, Lucas Hedges, and John David Washington in his category — couldn't let the moment go by without thanking the man himself. "Thank you to Freddie Mercury for giving me the joy of a lifetime. I love you, you beautiful man. This is for and because of you, gorgeous!"

For the most coveted statuette of the night, the film was up against heavy-hitters BlacKkKlansman, If Beale Street Could Talk, A Star Is Born, and Black Panther. Producer Graham King hopped on stage, flanked by Malek, original Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor, Queen manager and film producer Jim "Miami" Beach, to accept the award.

Notably absent from the stage was Lucy Boynton, who plays Mercury's love and muse, Mary Austin. Days earlier at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, Malek confirmed that their on-screen romance had blossomed into true love. "You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love," he said of Boynton while accepting an award.

Fortunately, the actress graced the red carpet earlier in the evening and posed with Malek before heading into the ceremony, which means she's most likely on hand to celebrate with the entire crew. After all, they are the champions!