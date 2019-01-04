Bohemian Rhapsody's Rami Malek And Lucy Boynton Confirm They're Dating

Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

In Bohemian Rhapsody, we get a look (with some creative liberties taken) at Freddie Mercury's life as the lead singer of Queen, from the early years of the rock band all the way through their epic Live Aid performance. Glimpses of Mercury's elusive personal life are woven into the narrative, including his sexuality, his eventual AIDS diagnosis, and his impactful relationship with one-time fiancée and all-time muse, Mary Austin.

Now, it seems that Freddie and Mary's love, immortalized in the sweet, somber classic, "Love Of My Life," has sparked another romantic bond — between the actors who played them in the movie, Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton.

People reports that the actors confirmed their relationship at the Palm Springs International Film Festival's Film Awards Gala on Thursday (January 3).

While accepting the Breakthrough Performance Award, Malek thanked his frequent scene partner. "You have been my ally, my confidant, you are my love," he said. "I appreciate you so much."

Although this is the first official confirmation, the outlet also points out that the couple was spotted walking arm-in-arm and kissing over lunch in August and checking out a U2 concert together in May. They've also attended multiple events together over the course of 2018, so it seems this love has been blooming for quite some time.

Bohemian Rhapsody is nominated for two Golden Globes at this weekend's awards show, including Best Motion Picture, Drama, and Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama, for Malek. Regardless of the statuettes, though, it seems like these two have already won — all thanks to a crazy little thing called love.