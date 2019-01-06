Lady Gaga And Her Crazy-Long 'Shallow' Note Win The Golden Globe For Best Original Song

Getty Images

Lady Gaga's possible awards season domination is officially underway!

At the Golden Globes on Sunday night (January 6), Gaga and her A Star Is Born comrades reigned supreme as the Best Original Song victors. To no one's surprise, their win came for the flick's unofficial anthem, "Shallow," a.k.a. the one with that crazy-long note.

Gaga got emotional as she took the stage with co-writers Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Anthony Rossomando. "As a woman in music, it is really hard to be taken seriously as a musician and as a songwriter," she said, adding that her three male co-writers "lifted me up and supported me."

Ronson, meanwhile, returned the love by complimenting Gaga's "devastatingly beautiful performance" in the film. "When you write a song with Lady Gaga, all you're doing is making yourself into the best supporting cast you can be," he added. "The genius comes from you. You're the one who led us into the deep waters and truly made the song what it is."

Ronson also gave a heartfelt thanks to ASIB director Bradley Cooper, saying, "You took our heartfelt, honest tune and you gave it emotional resonance that we could've only dreamed of. The way you weaved the lyrics into the film, and the narrative of your beautiful heartbreaking film is why we're standing up here."

"Shallow" beat out Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Black Panther banger "All the Stars," A Private War's "Requiem For a Private War," Troye Sivan and Jónsi's Boy Erased track "Revelation," and Dolly Parton's Dumplin ditty, "Girl in the Movies."

Judging by Gaga and Co.'s win, it may be time for her and Cooper to start prepping that much-teased "unorthodox" Oscars performance. In the meantime, Gaga and her Globe will be having a moment together...