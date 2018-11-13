Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Are Plotting A 'Cool, Unorthodox' Oscars Performance

Michael Tran/FilmMagic

We're still over three months away from the 91st Oscars ceremony — let alone two months out from the nominations announcement — but Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are already thinking about what it would be like to hit that Academy Awards stage with their A Star Is Born hit, "Shallow," should it be honored with a Best Original Song nomination.

In an interview with Variety, Gaga said that she and Cooper, if asked, would absolutely perform at the ceremony — "one hundred percent."

Cooper then doubled down on the promise, noting that they've already discussed the possibility "because I'm such a maniac," he said, not at all downplaying the monumental success the film's album has already seen. Cooper continued, “I started texting her the whole pitch of how we should do it. So we’ll see. There might be a cool, unorthodox way we could perform it.”

What might this "cool, unorthodox" display look like, you wonder? It certainly must top Gaga's fairytale boat ride entrance at the Venice Film Festival and every other dramatic red carpet display since. Unfortunately, the first-time director failed to elaborate on the details, so we'll have to patiently wait and see if they're nominated and asked to perform at the distinguished event. But given Lady Gaga's history of giving stunning and emotional performances at the Oscars, how could the Academy not want to make this happen?