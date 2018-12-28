Taylor Swift Dances With Camila Cabello And Charli XCX In A Clip From New Concert Film

Getty Images

While some fans are speculating that Taylor Swift's next album is already on the way, the singer did recently confirm another surprise that came out of nowhere. A couple weeks ago, on her 29th birthday, Swift dropped a trailer for her upcoming Netflix concert film, which will bring her massive Reputation stadium tour straight to fans' living rooms. And now, two new clips have arrived to preview exactly what's in store.

In the first teaser, released on Friday (December 28), Swift exuberantly zips through her 1989 smash "Shake It Off" alongside her two opening acts, Camila Cabello and Charli XCX. The star-studded number became a regular occurrence on the tour, with the three singers, uh, shaking it off as that towering cobra loomed overhead.

In the second teaser, the camera gets up close and personal with a sequined Swift as she launches into "Blank Space." If you had any questions about just how intimate this concert film would be, this clip should clear it all up; it's practically like you're onstage with her.

Swift's Netflix film hits the streaming service on December 31 — just in time for you to see the whole thing and then ring in 2019 with "New Year's Day" on repeat. Happy watching, Swifties!