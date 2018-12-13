Taylor Swift's Reputation Stadium Tour Is Coming To Netflix Very Soon

Jun Sato/TAS18/Getty Images

Miss out on Taylor Swift's Reputation stadium tour? Or maybe you went but sat so high up that you could barely see what was happening onstage and had to watch everything on the massive screens? Don't worry — she's got you covered.

The singer's ending 2018 by giving something back to her fans: namely a chance to experience the globetrotting, 53-date Reputation tour with an intimate, professionally shot, immersive concert film, coming to Netflix on (fittingly) New Year's Eve.

Swift announced the new movie on social media on Thursday morning (December 13), which also happens to be her 29th birthday. "You made this tour so insanely fun for all of us on stage, and I'm really excited that we will have this memento of the memories we all made together this year," she wrote on Instagram.

The clip she teased features plenty of sweeping, crane-aided shots of her Reputation live set, from the quiet piano numbers to the storytelling guitar tunes to the all-out, high-concept dance numbers. Swift's pals and tour supporting acts Camila Cabello and Charli XCX made a quick appearance alongside her onstage too, as they tended to do.

It'll be a strong way to end the year from Swift, who's been keeping things low-key since wrapped the Reputation tour in November. Last week, she joined Hayley Kiyoko onstage in New York City for a surprise team-up on "Delicate," and earlier this week, she shouted out young songwriter Maggie Rogers for a dynamite cover of her own "Tim McGraw," calling it "heavenly."

Oh yeah, and she also left Big Machine, her record label of the past 15 years, to sign with Republic and to own all her own master recordings going forward. That's a pretty big deal, too.

Catch Taylor Swift Reputation Stadium Tour premiering on Netflix at 12:01 PT on December 31.