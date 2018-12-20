Sneak Peek: Chad Is Already In An Ex On The Beach Love Triangle

Are Chad's bachelor ette days numbered on the beach?

In a sneak peek of the Ex On The Beach Season 2 premiere, the notorious bad boy has already caught the eye of two fellow singles. Yes, we have a love triangle on night #1 (wasting zilch time in Malibu). Bachelorette Contestant #1, Challenge competitor Nicole.

"Chad has a cute face; Chad has a cute body," Nicole dishes in the clip above. "I need to see if this guy maybe has a personality and all the qualities that I need [for him] to be my baby daddy." Already thinking about mini Chad/Nicole munchkins.

The other lady? Big Brother alum Morgan, who uses the same word as Nicole to describe Chad ("cute") and calls him a "rare find." The man does love his meats, after all...

But who is Chad gravitating toward? And which girl secures a kiss with him? Watch the video to find out, and do not miss the season premiere of Ex On The Beach tonight at 8/7c.