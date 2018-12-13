Emma Watson Shares First Little Women Photo With Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet

Getty Images/FilmMagic

Leave it to Greta Gerwig to make us all wish we could live during a time before incandescent lightbulbs and cell phones. The Oscar-nominated director is working her cool-girl magic once again with a remake of Little Women, and thanks to the film's official Instagram account (and Emma Watson), we now have our first look at the latest iteration of the March sisters.

In the Polaroid, Watson (as Meg), Gerwig, Saorise Ronan (as Jo), Florence Pugh (as Amy), Eliza Scanlen (as Beth), and Timothée Chalamet (not a March sister, but as boy-next-door Laurie) huddle on the floor of a cozy room in old-timey attire including bowler hats, non-hipster suspenders, and pipes. A Louisa May Alcott quote in the caption sums up the almost-tangible emotion: "I could never love anyone as I love my sisters."

This isn't exactly the very first look we've gotten at the energy on this set. Back in October, Chalamet shared a snap of his Lady Bird co-star holding their two-time director from behind as Gerwig appeared busy at work (probably) — but the rehearsal photo offered no hint of the film's aesthetic beyond its loving vibe.

We still have a full year before Little Women is anticipated to hit theaters in December 2019, but at least we can stalk this new Insta in the meantime.