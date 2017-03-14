It Looks Like Timothée Chalamet And Saoirse Ronan Are Reuniting For A Classic Remake

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

Greta Gerwig is attempting to rekindle the magic of Lady Bird by reuniting Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet for her next directorial venture: a remake of Little Women. Even more exciting, she's bringing Meryl Streep and Emma Stone along for the ride — because supplementing a few Oscar nominees with a couple of Oscar winners never hurts. Relative newcomer Florence Pugh is also reportedly in talks to join the cast.

Although none of the stars have officially signed on for the movie, an announcement is likely imminent. Variety reports that Stone will be testing opposite "a handful of actresses" hoping to snag another role in the flick before July 4.

Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, Little Women is a mid-19th century story set in Massachusetts about the four March sisters — Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy — as they transition into adulthood. The book has received the Hollywood treatment in the past, notably with the equally impressive lineup of the 1994 iteration, which starred Winona Ryder as Jo, Claire Danes as Beth, Kirsten Dunst as Amy, Susan Sarandon as matriarch Mrs. March, and Christian Bale as the wealthy boy next door, Laurie.

Specific roles for stars of the new adaptation have yet to be determined, but considering Gerwig once described Chalamet as "a young Christian Bale," he seems like a perfect fit to play Laurie — and hopefully his proven chemistry with Ronan will be on full display with her taking on the role of Jo.