First Look: The Teen Mom 2 Cast Members Are Fighting For Their Futures

The past is back like never before for Briana, Chelsea, Jenelle, Kailyn and Leah. But the Teen Mom 2 women, who will return to MTV on January 14, will soon realize that their "futures are worth fighting for."

In the first look at the upcoming season, the mothers will face familiar obstacles (for example, Chelsea telling Aubree she doesn't "have any words" after Adam cancels a scheduled visitation) to unexpected developments (like Jace's father Andrew contacting Jenelle's producer Kristen).

There's also new romances (including brief cameos from Leah's and Briana's respective beaus), new life (hello, Baby Layne) and a heartbreaking 911 call from one of the cast members.

Check out the extended sneak peek, give us your take on what's to come in the Teen Mom 2 ladies' lives and do not miss the brand-new season beginning on Monday, January 14 at 9/8c.