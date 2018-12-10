Alessia Cara Channels Beyoncé For A Flawless Destiny’s Child Mash-Up

Getty Images

Can you handle this? Alessia Cara has crafted a killer mash-up of Destiny's Child classics that proves what we've known for a long time: the 22-year-old is a bonafide cover queen.

For her recent performance at SiriusXM, Cara was joined by three additional singers — think of them as the Kelly, Michelle, and LaTavia to her Beyoncé — and a small backing band. Together, they flew through a medley that began in stunning fashion with the iconic girl group's 1999 hit "Say My Name." From there, they seamlessly transitioned into "Bills Bills Bills," got spunky with "Bootylicious," and let their vocals fly for the triumphant hook of "Survivor."

Capping it off was a brief but beautiful bit of "Emotion," which Cara made wholly her own. I don't think they can handle this.

Cara's flawless Destiny's Child medley comes just a couple weeks after she released her sophomore album, The Pains of Growing. During her SiriusXM visit, Cara and her trusty band also performed a stripped-down take on that album's latest single, "Trust My Lonely" — check that out below.