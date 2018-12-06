Lady Gaga, Timothée Chalamet, And More Stars React To Their Golden Globe Nominations

Getty Images

Just like the end of Thanksgiving makes it feel like Christmas season has arrived, the Golden Globes nominees announcement makes it feel like we've finally made it to awards season. With reactions ranging from Elsie Fisher's stunned "WHAT," to Troye Sivan's incomprehensible "KHKGJTJFJGKGMHMHMGMHMG," all the way to Timothée Chalamet's sweet "rush of gratitude and excitement," it's the most collectively joyous moment of the season.

So let's celebrate the exciting window of time long before any unspoken acceptance speeches are crunched down among the lint and rogue mints that reside in the depths of jacket pockets and purses; when it truly is an honor just to be nominated. Here's how the biggest stars reacted to Thursday's (December 6) early morning surprise.

MOVIES

Lady Gaga, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama and Best Original Song — Motion Picture for A Star Is Born

Bradley Cooper, nominated for Best Director and Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for A Star Is Born (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“I am very grateful A Star is Born has touched so many people and to the Hollywood Foreign Press for recognizing our film with such abundance. I’ve wanted to tell stories through film for as long as I can remember and I feel lucky even to have had the opportunity to do that – to be included in a community of such inspiring artists is incredibly humbling. A huge congrats to all of this morning’s nominees and especially to my dear friend, Lady Gaga.”

Constance Wu, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Crazy Rich Asians

Jon M. Chu, director of Crazy Rich Asians, which is nominated for Best Picture — Musical or Comedy (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“Can I put emojis in a quote? Because 😮😭🙏❤️ Not in my wildest dreams did I ever think our movie would be embraced to this magnitude by the audience and now the HFPA. What an honor to be included on such a beautiful list of diverse human experience stories amongst storytellers I have looked up to my entire life. I could not be more proud of our movie, our cast, our community and our industry. In response to Eleanor Young, we were always good enough.”

Lupita Nyong'o, on behalf of Black Panther, which is nominated for Best Picture — Drama

Elsie Fisher, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Eighth Grade

Timothée Chalamet, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Beautiful Boy (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“WOW! Have woken up with a rush of gratitude and excitement this morning! I see the other men in my category, some of whom I’ve already gotten a chance to meet, and I am humbled to even be considered alongside their wonderful performances. Thank you to the HFPA for supporting another indie-minded film, I am soaking up all the gratitude I can. Thank you!”

Emma Stone, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for The Favourite (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“Thank you to the members of the HFPA for this honor! It was an unbelievable joy to get to work alongside my two true loves, Olivia Colman and Rachel Weisz on this film, along with all the other wonderful actors, Tony, Deborah, and our incredible producers. The Favourite wouldn’t exist without the visionary that is Yorgos Lanthimos. Thank you especially to Yorgos for your guidance, brilliance, and friendship.”

Troye Sivan, nominated for Best Original Song — Motion Picture for Boy Erased

Lucas Hedges, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Boy Erased (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“Thank you to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for this nomination, which I proudly share with the LGBTQIA community as well as with Joel Edgerton, Nicole Kidman, Russell Crowe, the rest of the cast and crew, and most of all, with Garrard. I was honored to be a part of this story which will hopefully one day help put an end to conversion therapy in the United States where it is currently still legal in 36 states.”

Spike Lee, nominated for Best Director — Motion Picture for BlacKkKlansman

John David Washington, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for BlacKkKlansman (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“Thank you, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, for this incredible honor and for your support of BlacKkKlansman. My deepest appreciation to the legendary Spike Lee — we stand on your shoulders, sir. Thank you to the most talented group of actors and the crew, and to Focus Features for their unwavering support. Most importantly — Ron Stallworth, you’re a hero. Thank you for allowing me to tell your story on screen. This is a surreal moment, wow. Thank you.”

Adam Driver, nominated for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for BlacKkKlansman (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“I’m very thankful to the HFPA and pretty blown away by all of this. To be at the Golden Globes in January representing BlacKkKlansman with Spike and John David means a great deal to me. I’m very proud to be in their company.”

Emily Blunt, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Mary Poppins Returns (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“Thank you ever so much to the HFPA! I’m blown away and over the moon. I delighted in playing every aspect of this extraordinary and iconic character. The entire experience working on it was spellbinding and that’s largely to do with the incomparable Rob Marshall who took on this project with great love, depth and courage in his heart. I’m thrilled for Lin and for the recognition for our beautiful score as well as the film as a whole. Thank you again.”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Musical or Comedy for Mary Poppins Returns

Melissa McCarthy, nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for Can You Ever Forgive Me? (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“I am thrilled and amazed to be nominated by the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press. I’m so proud of my non-biological brother – Richard E. Grant – on his nomination. Forever grateful to Marielle Heller, our brilliant ship’s captain. I’m humbled to be in the company of the other dreamy nominees.”

Rami Malek, nominated for Best Actor in a Motion Picture — Drama for Bohemian Rhapsody (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“To play Freddie Mercury was a profound honor. To be a part of telling a story like this, of lives like these, is something I will forever cherish. I am eternally grateful to Brian May and Roger Taylor, and to Graham King, Denis O’Sullivan, 20th Century Fox and New Regency. I feel deeply fortunate and grateful to be acknowledged by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. Thank you. Finally, my most heartfelt and humbled thank you to the man this is for and because of, Freddie.”

Barry Jenkins, nominated for Best Screenplay — Motion Picture for If Beale Street Could Talk (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“On behalf of the entire Beale Street family, it’s an honor to have our film recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, particularly alongside such varied and wonderful work by our peers. It’s a critical time to be telling stories and creating art that reflects the world we live in. We’ll take this recognition as an affirmation to continue to do so.”

Regina King, nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for If Beale Street Could Talk and for Best Actress in a Limited Series for Seven Seconds

TELEVISION

Steven Canals, co-creator and Executive Producer of Pose, which is nominated for Best TV Series — Drama

Janet Mock, director and producer of Pose, which is nominated for Best TV Series — Drama

Billy Porter, nominated for Best Actor in a TV Series — Drama for Pose

Rachel Brosnahan, nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series — Musical or Comedy for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (as told to Entertainment Weekly)

“I’m in Prague and because of the time difference I was a little bit confused about when all this would be going down so I actually was on a walking tour of the city and had just stepped foot inside a large gothic cathedral when my phone started buzzing, I was trying not to look at it out of respect to the church! But it’s great to know we’re not the only ones who are proud of it and we’re just so grateful that people continue to love the show as much as we do. The real win was to be able to play a role like this with creators and writers and directors that I admire so greatly and with this cast, I mean, come on! All of this stuff is just icing on the cake and it’s nice to be invited back to the party. It sounds so cliché but it’s so true, I’ve already won.”

Alex Borstein, nominated for Best Supporting Actress — TV for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Darren Criss, nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series for The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story