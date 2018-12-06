The 2019 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here — See The Full List

Getty Images

Beautiful boys Timothée Chalamet and Lucas Hedges are going to have a great awards season (again)

There can be 100 people in a room, and 99 won't care about awards season, but all it takes is the one person who does. And now that the 2019 Golden Globe nominations are here, it's time to get down to business.

It's no surprise that Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born sashayed away with five noms, all in key categories — including Best Picture, Drama; Best Actor and Best Director for Cooper; and Best Actress for Lady Gaga. The singer-songwriter's been embracing her Hollywood moment since premiering the film on the festival circuit earlier this year to critical acclaim and internet fervor, but she also scored a nomination for Best Original Song for "Shallow" — a song that no one will be able to get out of their heads until February.

But it's Adam McKay's Dick Cheney satire, Vice, that received the most noms, despite the fact that the public still hasn't seen it and it only started screening for critics a week ago. But the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves a blistering comedy starring A-list movie stars like Christian Bale and Amy Adams (who hopefully turns this nod into a real shot at the Oscar gold that's been evading her for 12 years).

This year's show will also mark the awards season return of the internet's favorite boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The 22-year-old landed a supporting nom for his haunting performance in Beautiful Boy, while Hollywood's other favorite boy, Lucas Hedges, scored a Best Actor nom for his work in Boy Erased.

Lady Bird's exes are thriving, but Saoirse Ronan's lead performance in Mary Queen of Scots — and the entire female-led film — was snubbed, in favor for another film about women, power, and royalty: Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite, which landed five nods.

When it comes to surprises, however, the category is... Pose. Ryan Murphy's critically lauded series about New York City ball culture in the 1980s, starring a predominantly trans cast, landed two noms in the TV categories, including the top prize. So now you know this Golden Globes red carpet is going to be fierce.

Anyway, if you want to ace your office Oscar pool this February, the Golden Globes are a good place to start, as the winners of these awards typically garner some much-needed awards season momentum. Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg — a real dream team — the 2019 Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Check out the full list of nominees below:

FILM

Best Motion Picture, Drama

A Star Is Born

Black Panther

If Beale Street Could Talk

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

The Favourite

Green Book

Mary Poppins Returns

Crazy Rich Asians

Vice

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased

John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Glenn Close, The Wife

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Nicole Kidman, Destroyer

Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Charlize Theron, Tully

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Director

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Adam McKay, Vice

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Best Screenplay

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Adam McKay, Vice

Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Hayes Currie, Green Book

Best Animated Feature

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Mirai

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum

Girl

Never Look Away

Roma

Shoplifters

Best Original Song

"All The Stars," Black Panther

"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'

"Revelation," Boy Erased

"Requiem For A Private War," A Private War

"Shallow," A Star Is Born

Best Original Score

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

TELEVISION

Best Television Series, Drama

The Americans

Bodyguard

Homecoming

Killing Eve

Pose

Best Television Series, Comedy

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

The Kominsky Method

Barry

The Good Place

Kidding

Best Limited Series or Television Movie

The Alienist

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Escape at Dannemora

Sharp Objects

A Very English Scandal

Best Actor, Television Series, Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Stephan James, Homecoming

Richard Madden, Bodyguard

Billy Porter, Pose

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Actress, Television Series, Drama

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

Julia Roberts, Homecoming

Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America

Jim Carrey, Kidding

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown

Alison Brie, GLOW

Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso

Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist

Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose

Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects

Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora

Connie Britton, Dirty John

Laura Dern, The Tale

Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Supporting Actor, Television Series

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Supporting Actress, Television Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects

Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale