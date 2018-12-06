The 2019 Golden Globe Nominations Are Here — See The Full List

There can be 100 people in a room, and 99 won't care about awards season, but all it takes is the one person who does. And now that the 2019 Golden Globe nominations are here, it's time to get down to business.
It's no surprise that Bradley Cooper's A Star Is Born sashayed away with five noms, all in key categories — including Best Picture, Drama; Best Actor and Best Director for Cooper; and Best Actress for Lady Gaga. The singer-songwriter's been embracing her Hollywood moment since premiering the film on the festival circuit earlier this year to critical acclaim and internet fervor, but she also scored a nomination for Best Original Song for "Shallow" — a song that no one will be able to get out of their heads until February.
But it's Adam McKay's Dick Cheney satire, Vice, that received the most noms, despite the fact that the public still hasn't seen it and it only started screening for critics a week ago. But the Hollywood Foreign Press Association loves a blistering comedy starring A-list movie stars like Christian Bale and Amy Adams (who hopefully turns this nod into a real shot at the Oscar gold that's been evading her for 12 years).
This year's show will also mark the awards season return of the internet's favorite boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet. The 22-year-old landed a supporting nom for his haunting performance in Beautiful Boy, while Hollywood's other favorite boy, Lucas Hedges, scored a Best Actor nom for his work in Boy Erased.
Lady Bird's exes are thriving, but Saoirse Ronan's lead performance in Mary Queen of Scots — and the entire female-led film — was snubbed, in favor for another film about women, power, and royalty: Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite, which landed five nods.
When it comes to surprises, however, the category is... Pose. Ryan Murphy's critically lauded series about New York City ball culture in the 1980s, starring a predominantly trans cast, landed two noms in the TV categories, including the top prize. So now you know this Golden Globes red carpet is going to be fierce.
Anyway, if you want to ace your office Oscar pool this February, the Golden Globes are a good place to start, as the winners of these awards typically garner some much-needed awards season momentum. Hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg — a real dream team — the 2019 Golden Globes will air live on NBC on Sunday, January 6, 2019. Check out the full list of nominees below:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
A Star Is Born
Black Panther
If Beale Street Could Talk
BlacKkKlansman
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Crazy Rich Asians
Vice
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Drama
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Drama
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Glenn Close, The Wife
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Rosamund Pike, A Private War
Best Actor, Motion Picture, Comedy
Christian Bale, Vice
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man & the Gun
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie
Best Actress, Motion Picture, Comedy
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Charlize Theron, Tully
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians
Best Supporting Actor, Motion Picture
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture
Amy Adams, Vice
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Best Director
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Adam McKay, Vice
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Screenplay
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, and Brian Hayes Currie, Green Book
Best Animated Feature
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Mirai
Best Foreign-Language Film
Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters
Best Original Song
"All The Stars," Black Panther
"Girl in the Movies," Dumplin'
"Revelation," Boy Erased
"Requiem For A Private War," A Private War
"Shallow," A Star Is Born
Best Original Score
Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns
Best Television Series, Drama
The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose
Best Television Series, Comedy
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
The Kominsky Method
Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
Best Limited Series or Television Movie
The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal
Best Actor, Television Series, Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Billy Porter, Pose
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Best Actress, Television Series, Drama
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans
Best Actor, Television Series, Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry
Best Actress, Television Series, Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candace Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Debra Messing, Will & Grace
Best Actor, Limited Series or Television Movie
Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal
Best Actress, Limited Series or Television Movie
Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds
Best Supporting Actor, Television Series
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry
Best Supporting Actress, Television Series
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penélope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale