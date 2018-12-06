Next Step: Should Bristol's Ex-Husband Reach Out To Tripp On Teen Mom OG?

Dakota wants to be in his stepson's life, but the nine-year-old seems indifferent

Ever since their divorce, Bristol and Dakota have been doing a commendable job figuring out a fair custody arrangement for their two daughters, Sailor and Atlee. But it’s a bit more confusing when it comes to her son Tripp, since Dakota isn’t his biological dad but played a big role in the boy’s life throughout the duration of their relationship (and even coached his football team last year).

And on this week’s Teen Mom OG episode, the couple pondered (separately) if Tripp should continue his relationship with his former stepdad.

“I don’t want to confuse him. I don’t know what his mom is telling him,” Dakota told a pal, even referring to Tripp as his “first kid.” “I’m here if he needs me, but I’m not going to push anything because I don’t know what [Bristol] is saying.”

But Bristol was saying only positive things, telling her son she supported his decision to reach out to her ex should he miss him. However, Tripp seemed apathetic about the situation, causing Bristol to think he was being protective of his mama and didn’t want to upset her.

“It breaks my heart to see, and I feel like a terrible mom because my son is suffering,” she told a friend.

But should Dakota reach out to Tripp and dictate what comes next? Or should he wait for his stepson to reach out to him? Share your thoughts, then keep watching Teen Mom OG Mondays at 9/8c.