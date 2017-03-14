Teen Mom OG Sneak Peek: Is Bristol Palin's Marriage Really Over?

Bristol Palin has never shied away from talking about her life as a teen mom. And now the mother of three is taking her personal story to MTV.

In an extensive Teen Mom OG sneak peek, below, Bristol reflects on her first pregnancy with son Tripp (at the time, her mother Sarah Palin was the Republican vice presidential nominee) and her subsequent marriage to Dakota Meyer (the two said "I do" in June 2016).

"I was super independent [before getting married]," she divulges to her sisters. "I liked my own things, having my own schedule. And then when you get married, you lose all of that."

Since tying the knot, Bristol and Dakota have traveled a difficult road. To hear why -- and see Bristol talk to her mom about a possible divorce -- watch the video. Then be sure to stay with MTV News as we approach the upcoming season premiere of Teen Mom OG on Monday, October 1 at 9/8c.