The First Look At Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club Has Arrived (And She's A 'Boss Bitch')

Lindsay Lohan, we have missed you.

Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, the widely buzzed-about docuseries chronicling the actress/influencer/entrepreneur as she expands her business empire in Mykonos with the launch of her new club Lohan Beach House, will premiere on MTV on January 8. In Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club, viewers will get to see a new side of Lohan as she calls the shots with her handpicked team of young and ambitious VIP hosts who will have to do whatever it takes to secure Lohan’s name as the definition of vacation luxury. But when the lines between romance, friendship and work get blurred, the staffers will quickly learn they’ll have to prove themselves to their toughest boss yet.

And in the debut glimpse of the upcoming series, the self-proclaimed "boss bitch" looks straight into camera and asks a very important question.

"Did you miss me?" she poses in the video above. Refer back to the first paragraph of this article for the answer.

Oh, and there's also an up-close look at her record-breaking #DoTheLilo.

But there's more to report: Leading up to the premiere, fans will get an exclusive sneak peek of the series and meet the cast during MTV’s Lindsay Lohan: Welcome to the Beach Club special airing on Tuesday, January 1 at 8/7c. Additionally, viewers will get to catch up on all things “Lilo” with a special of her greatest MTV moments hosted by Aliana and Dakota Lohan on Monday, January 7 at 10/9c.

Watch the entire first look above, and keep checking in with MTV News for programming updates. And do not miss the premiere of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club on Tuesday, January 8 at 8/7c!