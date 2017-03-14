DoTheLilo: Lindsay Lohan Is A Dancing Queen In Viral Clip

Lindsay Lohan's Instagram

You go, Glen Coco Lindsay Lohan!

The actress, who is coming to MTV in a brand-new Myokonos-based docuseries, was captured performing some incredible dance moves in Greece this past weekend. Lindsay then shared the clip and added the hasthag #DoTheLilo. And it's better than the Jingle Bell Rock routine.

But back to #DoTheLilo: The clip quickly went viral -- and spawned some hysterical memes:

And since imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, actress Busy Phillips performed "full Mykonos Lohan" (as seen in the video below). Chrissy Teigen commented “for the love of god can I come over," while Selma Blair added that she "tumbled while trying.”

Keep sharing your #DoTheLilo videos -- and stay with MTV News for more Lindsay Lohan updates!