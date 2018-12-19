Get A Room: We're Reliving The Hottest MTV Hookups Of 2018

From hunching to declarations of love, there was plenty of romance in the air

Who says romance is dead?

In the past year, MTV viewers witnessed some unforgettable pairings (and their inevitable PDA). From hunching to saying "I love you," relive the hottest hookups featured on the network in 2018. Get a Boom Boom room:

Pauly and mini Sammi Sweetheart on Jersey Shore http://www.mtv.com/video-clips/eskg4r/jersey-shore-family-vacation-sneak-peek-mini-sammi-sweetheart Her name was actually Courtney, but there were striking physical similarities between the Prank War Champion's club gal and the "sweetest bitch you'll ever meet."

Nilsa and Gus on MTV Floribama Shore Gilsa have been on and off throughout their second summer in PCB -- but then they finally hunched. It's still to be determined if the romance book cover model is her barrel-chested freedom fighter (keep watching on Thursdays at 9/8c!).

Amanda and Joss on Final Reckoning Never forget when the Are You the One? alum told the Brit, "Show me your dick."

Cara Maria and Paulie on How Far Is Tattoo Far? Although they met during Final Reckoning, the shift from friendship to romance wasn't really featured on The Challenge. But when the finalists went tattoo far, they disclosed that they were "seeing each other," and he used his ink to announce that he loved her.

Juliette and Alex on Siesta Key Paradise might not always be what it seems -- and the same can be said for the King and Queen of Sarasota. But when these two are on, better back up because of those sparks.

Angela and Tori on Ex on the Beach The chemistry was immediate between the Bad Girl and the fitness model, but their world was rocked by her former beau Derrick. Which brings us to our next steamy pairing...

Angela and Derrick on Ex on the Beach Well, she couldn't resist Mr. Chocolate.

Kenya and Tevin from Are You the One? Tevin may have confessed that they were falling for each other, but unfortunately, the confirmed perfect match is no longer together. Even so, the two still have love for each other -- and will always have AYTO to thank for that.

What was your favorite MTV hookup of 2018? Let us know your top choice, then find more of the best of 2018 at MTV News.