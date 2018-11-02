It's Just Troye Sivan And His Beautiful Voice On Ghostly New Queen Cover

Rich Fury/FilmMagic

It's been a big year for Troye Sivan, and the guy isn't done yet. After releasing his second album, Bloom, in August, the 23-year-old will also appear in the Oscar-buzzy gay teen conversion-therapy drama Boy Erased when that hits theaters on Friday (November 2). Sivan also contributed a wonderfully melancholic song to that film called "Revelation" in collaboration with Sigur Rós's Jónsi. Last month, he also popped up alongside Charli XCX on the peppy nostalgia trip "1999."

And there's more! Ahead of the new Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody, young pop artists have been tackling legendary Queen tracks to benefit the Mercury Phoenix Trust and fight against HIV/AIDS. Shawn Mendes and teddy<3 took on "Under Pressure," 5 Seconds of Summer assembled for "Killer Queen," and now Siva's given his take on the 1976 soul-baring, gospel-indebted "Somebody to Love," a.k.a. one of Nate Ruess's favorite songs ever.

Instead of attempting to replicate the bombast of the original, Sivan wisely keeps the ballad grounded, focusing on his vulnerable voice and some light background fog. It's a lovely take that sharply zeroes in on Freddie Mercury's soul-searching lyrics and uses modern studio techniques to process Sivan's vocals into demons at the door. And then, it's over.

On social media, Sivan let the news of this cover be known with a quick tease featuring a very sleepy and very cute dog. "WELP IT’S OUT!!" he wrote. "Surprise I covered Somebody To Love by Queen for the @BoRhapMovie soundtrack album <3."

Listen to the cover above, and watch MTV News talk to Sivan about his contributions to Boy Erased below.