Charli XCX And Troye Sivan Cosplay As Spice Girls, BSB, And Eminem In '1999' Video

Last week, Charli XCX and Troye Sivan dropped the nostalgia-fueled pop banger "1999," complete with spot-on Matrix-inspired single art. If listening to the track managed to dredge up all your precious pre-millennium memories, then you'll be psyched to find out that the video is that, times infinity.

Charli and Troye raided the costume closet of your dreams for the vid, which references various pop culture moments, movies, and celebs from the late '90s. Charli cosplays as all five Spice Girls, TLC's Lisa "Left Eye" Lopes, and a turtlenecked Steve Jobs, while Troye dresses up as goateed Backstreet Boys, a Ramen-curled Justin Timberlake, and a bleach-haired Slim Shady. Together, they recreate iconic scenes from Titanic and The Matrix, and even revive Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan's wild look from the 1998 VMAs.

Elsewhere, The Sims computer game surfaces, as do Skechers sneakers, Surge soda, and Baby-G watches. It might take you a couple views to catch each and every '90s wink, but it's entirely worth it — this vid is totally buggin'!

So what did we learn today? Apparently, Charli (a self-proclaimed "'90s bitch") and Troye have "invented nostalgia." Thanks, you two!