Watch Drake Sing In Spanish (!!) In Bad Bunny's Breezy 'Mia' Video

YouTube

Drake's reputation for genre-hopping continued on Thursday (October 11) with the debut of his long-awaited feature on Bad Bunny's "Mia." The up-tempo collab finds Drizzy hopping on the reggaeton bandwagon and — it must be said — putting the "papi" in "champagnepapi."

Drake's rapped in Spanish before — on Romeo Santos's 2014 track "Odio" — but that was a while ago, so you'd be forgiven if you didn't remember the OVO lead man's impressive linguistic abilities. On "Mia," he opens the track with an effortlessly sung Spanish verse, before Bad Bunny takes over with his breezy bars. In the accompanying video, the guys enjoy a late-night house party packed with hookahs, barbecue, and lots of beautiful people (and one parrot, who camps out on Bad Bunny's shoulder).

It's been a huge year for Bad Bunny, who's become one of the biggest stars of the burgeoning Latin trap movement. This summer, the Puerto Rican rapper scored a No. 1 hit with his feature on Cardi B's "I Like It," and he reportedly has a joint album with J Balvin on the way. In the meantime, get ready to hear "Mia" everywhere — this one sounds like a smash.