Will Kwasi Cause His Are You The One? Cohorts To Lose The $1 Million Prize?

Bria may have told Kwasi that she was "gone" -- but now he was the one contemplating packing his belongings and heading home.

During tonight's Are You the One? installment, the "egomaniac" went off the rails after he learned that his crush Jasmine (post champagne and makeout session) kissed Cam during their getaway date.

"I thought she was the one, but now she just erased everything in my head and we're back to square one," Kwasi declared in the confessional. "I don't care about this game, and we're not going to get the money. And if it's my fault, I don't give a f*ck!"

But Kwasi wasn't done yet. He screamed that he didn't like any of the girls and that he didn't want to be there anymore. And when Lewis was in the interview space reflecting on the situation, a distraught and emotional Kwasi could be heard through the door asking, "What the f*ck am I here for?"

"You know I came here for this f*cking love, bro," a very upset Kwasi stated, while Lewis shut off the camera and the screen went to black.

The last visual of the installment: Kwasi crumbling to the ground, weeping, and being consoled by a producer. And if the glimpse of next week's episode is any indication, relations between Kwasi and Jasmine aren't going to improve. But can Kwasi put all of this insanity behind him for the sake of the game and the 21 other people vying for the $1 million? Or will he continue to go rogue -- and potentially ruin it for everyone? Sound off with your comments, and do not miss Are You the One? next Wednesday at 10/9c.