Chris Evans Says Goodbye To Captain America As He Wraps On Avengers 4

We've reached the end of an era. Chris Evans has finished filming all of his scenes as Captain America for the fourth Avengers film and the final installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's original 22-movie arc. He marked the "emotional" milestone with a tweet on Thursday (October 4).

"Officially wrapped on Avengers 4. It was an emotional day to say the least," Evans began. "Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful."

Although there have been no official casting announcements regarding many of the franchise's most beloved superheroes beyond Avengers 4, the conclusiveness of the tweet sounds pretty damning for Steve Rogers's future — which may come as a disappointment for fans who have been analyzing every one of the actor's wishy-washy sentiments about extending the role into the MCU's next phase.

In March, the actor told the New York Times that he did not plan to renew his contract with the studio (his exact words were, "You want to get off the train before they push you off"), but the next month he told Variety that potential for a return "depends" on what they do with the story. "It’s hard to know where your head’s gonna be at in a few years," he said.

If you're feeling down about Avengers 4 seemingly being the last time we'll see Evans donning Cap's updated navy and gray suit and luscious flowing locks, know that you are not alone: Ryan Reynolds is right there with you. The Deadpool actor replied to Evans's goodbye with a tweet of his own. "I’m not crying. I’m weeping. There’s a difference," he wrote.

On the bright side, at least we have more confirmation that there's hope for the half of the universe that disappeared at the snap of Thanos's fingers at the end of Avengers: Infinity War... right?

Avengers 4 is slated to hit theaters May 3, 2019.