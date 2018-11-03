Deena Cortese's Baby Shower Had Glorious Shades Of Jersey Shore

Deena Cortese's Instagram

See which of her MTV cohorts showed up for the bash!

Deena Cortese's upcoming vacations are going to have a brand-new family member -- but before the Jersey Shore star welcomes a son with husband Chris Bruckner, half of Team Meatball had a special day with loved ones. And, of course, her MTV buddies Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick and Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola were in attendance.

"DEENER’S baby shower for CJ!" Snooki wrote along with the gals group photo above. "Can’t wait to meet another addition to our family. Love these ladies so much!!!!!! #Family #MySisters"

Deena added a photo album from the day and gushed it was everything she "could have imagined and more."

Deena and Chris revealed in July that they were having a "sweet little boy," and all of her fellow housemates were there for the gender-reveal bash. Deena's bundle of joy also had some sweet firsts in utero -- like visiting his mama's Seaside Heights stomping grounds and an inaugural red carpet appearance at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Up next, Baby Christopher's big debut!

Check out more images from the shower below (hi, Meilani and Giovanna!), and be sure to keep watching Deena (and her bun in the oven) every Thursday on Jersey Shore: Family Vacation at 8/7c!