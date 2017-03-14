Jersey Shore Bride: Deena Cortese Is Married

Snooki's Instagram

Get crazy, get wild: Deena Cortese is married!

The lovable Jersey Shore alum just said "I do" to longtime beau Christopher Buckner at Karma at Laurita Winery in New Jersey. The bride's MTV cohorts Jenni Farley, Nicole Polizzi, Sammi Giancola, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly DelVecchio and Mike Sorrentino were in attendance to witness their Meatball get hitched. #Justacoupleofbucks, indeed.

Deena and Chris -- who documented their romance on the final season of the GTL series -- announced their engagement last November. From there, Deena celebrated her bridal shower with loved ones (including Sammi!) and traveled to New Orleans for a vampires- and masquerade-themed bash. And now, D is a wifey.

Be sure to offer your congrats to Deena and Chris in the comments -- and check out some special photographs from the big day below!