Ansel Elgort Will Sing And Dance His Way Into Our Hearts As Tony In West Side Story

Ansel Elgort is warming up his pipes and breaking in his dancing shoes! The Golden Globe nominee will star as Tony in Steven Spielberg's upcoming West Side Story remake, multiple outlets report.

The role will require Elgort to do his own singing and dancing, calling into play his brief EDM stint as Ansolo and his more recent moodier sound on singles "Thief" and "Supernova."

Pulitzer Prize recipient Tony Kushner wrote the latest adaptation of the script based on the 1957 Broadway musical, which saw star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria prevented from taking their romance public due to their allegiances with contentious rival gangs; Tony was a former member of the Jets, led by his best friend Riff, while Maria's brother, Bernardo, led the Sharks. The musical was a modernization of the original star-crossed lovers tale in William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

This is the first casting news to reach the public since the filmmakers put out notices for open casting calls for both the lead and ensemble roles. There's no word yet whether the other stars will be established or unknown actors, but with filming set to start in summer 2019, expect more announcements in the coming months.

In the meantime, you can preview Elgort's sweet sounds and just imagine what he'll sound like as he tenderly croons, "There's a place for us..."