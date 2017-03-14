Punk Zac Efron Makes His Formal Debut In The Beach Bum's First Teaser

YouTube/Neon

Remember when Zac Efron showed off frosted tips and a shutter beard on social media earlier this year? Well, his meticulously curated, totally punk look makes its formal debut in the first teaser for The Beach Bum, Harmony Korine's latest creation.

Along with Efron's look, we have another treat: Just when you thought Academy Award winner Matthew McConaughey had turned his back on stoner comedies, in drops Moondog from another dimension to bring the actor back to his roots.

In his first feature release since 2012's Spring Breakers, Korine offers the story of the aforementioned Moondog, a Miami-based poet described as "a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules."

According to the minute-long red band teaser, said rules include acid being sold at convenience shops, smoking giant blunts, and having a wardrobe that turns every day into a party. As for his outlook on life, it's "a fucking rodeo," he says. “I’m gonna suck the nectar out of it and fuck it raw dog ’til the wheels come off.”

While the brief peek focuses on McConaughey's character, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Snoop Dogg, Isla Fisher, Stefania LaVie Owen, Jimmy Buffett, and Martin Lawrence.

Watch the trailer above and try to guess whether McConaughey is actually high in any of the scenes. The Beach Bum hits theaters March 22, 2019.