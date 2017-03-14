Drake And Travis Scott Performing 'Sicko Mode' Is The Adrenaline Rush You Need

Getty Images

Drake wasn't wrong when he told the world that La Flame was "in sicko mode." Ever since that bold proclamation, Travis Scott's Astroworld has secured the second-largest debut of 2018 on the Billboard 200, brought a thrilling theme-park adventure to the VMA stage, and given the Houston rapper the No. 1 album in the country for two weeks in a row. Thankfully, Scott returned the favor on Tuesday (August 21) by gracing the stage with Drake during the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour's first stop.

The audience at the Scotiabank Arena predictably went bonkers when Scott emerged to perform his verse. It also wouldn't be a Travis show if he didn't briefly bring the Canadian crowd to the rodeo. Before he left, the Houston artist performed his 2016 hit, "Goosebumps."

Interestingly, Drake also took time out of his show to briefly discuss some of his political beliefs with the crowd. The Toronto rapper is generally apolitical in his music, which makes the few words he did share standout.

"I’m forever grateful, everywhere I go, I carry the values of this city with me," Drake said. "Every night that I go and I do a show in America. I tell them, ‘This is how the world is supposed to work.' You see, tonight, we got 17,000 people inside one building from all races, from all places, and all we are doing is just listening to music, and smoking and drinking — and enjoying our lives. And I want you to know that that’s something that I learned right here in Toronto."

Preach, Drizzy, preach.