Drake And Migos Are Going On Tour Together Like It's 2013

In a full-circle moment, Drake is set to embark on the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour with Migos. On Monday (May 14), he announced the North American trek kicks off July 26 in Salt Lake City.
The Drake and Migos relationship took root in 2013, when the Canadian rapper famously hopped on "Versace." It became one of the first national hits for the group and helped popularize the "Migos flow" for an entire generation. Unfortunately, the burgeoning relationship would grow tense in the ensuing years.
In a 2015 Billboard interview, Quavo and the rest of the group opened up about Drake and other rappers stealing their flow.
"C'mon, Drizzy know he bit the flow," Quavo said. "Drizzy got on 'Versace,' right? Then when I came on there I did 'Versace / Versace / Medusa head on me like I'm illuminati.' My boy Drizzy Drake got them bars from me. We together though. We ain't trippin' on boss."
Thankfully, with collaborations like 2017's "Portland" and "Walk It, Talk It" the rappers are back to making hits. Plus, Drake always did make an amazing fourth amigos.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 15). Check a list of the full tour dates below and head to Drake's website for more information.
07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
07/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Arena
07/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
08/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
8/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre
08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
09/21 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
9/22 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
10/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center
10/16 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
10/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena
11/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena
11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena