Getty Images

Drake And Migos Are Going On Tour Together Like It's 2013

In a full-circle moment, Drake is set to embark on the Aubrey & The Three Amigos tour with Migos. On Monday (May 14), he announced the North American trek kicks off July 26 in Salt Lake City.

The Drake and Migos relationship took root in 2013, when the Canadian rapper famously hopped on "Versace." It became one of the first national hits for the group and helped popularize the "Migos flow" for an entire generation. Unfortunately, the burgeoning relationship would grow tense in the ensuing years.

In a 2015 Billboard interview, Quavo and the rest of the group opened up about Drake and other rappers stealing their flow.

"C'mon, Drizzy know he bit the flow," Quavo said. "Drizzy got on 'Versace,' right? Then when I came on there I did 'Versace / Versace / Medusa head on me like I'm illuminati.' My boy Drizzy Drake got them bars from me. We together though. We ain't trippin' on boss."

Thankfully, with collaborations like 2017's "Portland" and "Walk It, Talk It" the rappers are back to making hits. Plus, Drake always did make an amazing fourth amigos.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale tomorrow (May 15). Check a list of the full tour dates below and head to Drake's website for more information.

07/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

07/28 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Arena

07/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

08/01 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

8/10 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

8/11 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre

08/14 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

08/17 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/18 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

08/24 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

08/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

08/31 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

09/04 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

09/07 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/08 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

09/12 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

09/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

09/21 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

9/22 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena

09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

09/26 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

09/29 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

09/30 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/05 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/06 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

10/08 – Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Staples Center

10/16 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

10/17 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

10/26 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

10/27 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena

11/01 – Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena

11/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Philips Arena